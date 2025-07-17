South Indian Food: Craving a flavourful rice-based meal for your next meal? There are many amazing options from different regions of South India. In the rainy season, many of us find ourselves in need of comforting treats. And many of us cannot do without at least one rice dish per day. Can you relate? If yes, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for something mild and soothing or spicy and fun, we have listed suggestions for some popular rice dishes from South India below:

South Indian Food: 7 Popular South Indian Rice Dishes To Enjoy In Monsoon

1. Lemon Rice

Light yet zesty, lemon rice is a South Indian rice dish loved by many. It can be relished as it is or paired with sambar, curries, pickle and/or curds. It is a popular choice for school or office tiffins. Didn't carry yours today? Order some freshly made lemon rice using a food delivery app.

2. Puliyogare

Also called Tamarind Rice, this delicacy has different regional variations. If you're bored of lemon rice but still want something tangy to satisfy your cravings, opt for Puliyogare. This rice is not just a simple home-style meal. In Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, it is also served on festive occasions and as a 'Prasad' in many temples.

Also Read: Monsoon Lunch Ideas: 10 Indian Comfort Foods You Can Order Right Now

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Bisi Bele Bath

This one-pot meal from Karnataka combines rice, lentils, tamarind, veggies and a distinctive blend of spices. Bisi Bele Bath is a mix of sweetness, spiciness and tartness. So, when you're confused about what to have for lunch on a rainy day, you know what might tick all your boxes!

4. Coconut Rice

If you need something mild, rely on the goodness of coconut rice. It is made with freshly grated coconut and cashews. You can relish it with curries or vegetable preparations for a complete meal. It might just become your new favourite rice dish!

5. Curd Rice

Some days in the monsoon can be unbelievably hot and humid. For those times, take comfort in the coolness of curd rice. This is a classic available at many South Indian restaurants. You can also cook it quickly at home. Pair it with something crispy, if possible.





Also Read: 10 Delicious South Indian Comfort Food Combos You Can Make At Home

6. Malabar Biryani

If you're suffering due to monsoon blues, a plate of biryani will surely cheer you up! There are many types of South Indian biryanis worth trying. If you enjoy Keralite flavours, opt for a Malabar biryani. Mostly, you will find veg, egg, chicken and mutton versions of this dish on restaurant menus. Thus, you can easily order it online.

7. Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

Another type of biryani worth ordering (and sharing) is Hyderabadi Dum Biryani. The "dum" refers to the slow-cooking technique that lends this rice dish its rich aroma. In general, Hyderabadi-style biryanis are quite famous. So, you cannot go wrong with choosing this.





If you want to explore other South Indian dishes for lunch, click here.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.