Eating healthy is easier said than done, and committing to a healthy diet requires effort every day. A new survey in the US has brought attention to why Americans are not eating healthy foods -- they are too tired to cook after work. After spending your entire day attending meetings, making presentations and meeting deadlines, most people are too tired to come home and cook a meal from scratch. The survey of 2,000 general population Americans revealed that 77% admit there are days where, after work, they're too exhausted to cook.

What's more, a fifth of the respondents reported that they have been so tired while trying to cook that they have fallen asleep while making their food. The research was conducted online by Talker Research between August 5 and August 12, 2024, and commissioned by Kevin's Natural Foods.

Turns out Mondays seem to be the most difficult days for cooking after work. When asked which days are the most challenging to make a home-cooked meal - Monday was the most difficult for those surveyed (35%), followed by a tie between Wednesday and Friday (29%). Only 12% of respondents said they're "never" overwhelmed by their busy schedule.

Many people reported being too tired to cook after work. Photo: iStock

So, what do they do when tired and hungry after an exhausting workday? Respondents often turn to their favourite convenience meals. Here are the most popular and "convenient" choices as per the survey:

Sandwich - 42%

Fast food - 37%

A microwavable dinner - 33%

Frozen convenience foods/meals - 31%

Ramen noodles - 29%

Eggs - 25%

Delivery/takeout - 22%

Revamped leftovers - 19%

Variety of snacks - 19%

Air fryer meal - 18%

One in four respondents (26%) admit to ordering food delivery multiple times a week. More than half of these people (61%) end up regretting this choice due to its nutritional value.

Around 78% of respondents reported that eating healthy is important to them. However, multiple hurdles stop people from making healthier dietary choices in their daily routines. The top barriers include:

Healthy foods being too expensive (41%)

Not having enough time to make healthy meals (26%)

Finding it difficult to find healthy ingredients (19%)

Inconvenience is a major block between Americans and a healthy diet. Around 74% of those surveyed said they'd be interested in eating a healthier diet if it were more convenient.

