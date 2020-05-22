A Blend Of Spices Like Cinnamon, Coriander, Cumin And More May Help In Lowering Inflammation- Study

When participants ate high-carb meal with 6gm of spice blend, they had lower inflammation marker

What makes a dish appetising and different from the others? The obvious answer to it is the range of spices used in a particular recipe. But that's not all! Spices have more usage than just turning a dish palatable; they have several health benefits as well. A new study has found a blend of spices, which may help in lowering inflammation in the body. This Penn State research was published in the Journal of Nutrition. The researchers used a blend of basil, bay leaf, black pepper, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, ginger, oregano, parsley, red pepper, rosemary, thyme and turmeric for the study.





According to the study, when participants ate high-fat, high-carb meal with six grams (roughly between one teaspoon to one tablespoon) of the spice blend added, they had lower inflammation marker as compared to the meals that had no or less spices. "If spices are palatable to you, they might be a way to make a high-fat or high-carb meal more healthful," said Connie Rogers, associate professor of nutritional sciences. However, Roger added that the study could not find "if it was one spice in particular, but this specific blend seemed to be beneficial."





As per an ANI report, there was a previous study conducted, which linked spices like ginger and turmeric with anti-inflammatory properties.

For the present study, the researchers surveyed 12 men between the ages of 40 and 65. All these participants were either obese or overweight and had at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Giving the reason for choosing these people as participants, Rogers said that people in these demographics tend to be at a higher risk for developing poorer health outcomes.





"Ultimately the gold standard would be to get people eating more healthfully and to lose weight and exercise, but those behavioural changes are difficult and take time," Rogers stated, adding, "So in the interim, we wanted to explore whether a combination of spices that people are already familiar with and could fit in a single meal could have a positive effect."













