Some recipes go viral because they look good on screen. Others take off because they're genuinely easy and surprisingly satisfying. Recently, a video about a crispy smashed potato bake fell into both categories and took Instagram by storm. Shared by Dr Divya Sharma (@doctorbowl), it has clocked over 76 million views so far. It turns everyday ingredients into something that feels far more indulgent than the effort involved. What really makes it a crowd favourite is how adaptable it is: perfect for busy weekdays, lazy weekends, or when you want to clean out the fridge without sacrificing flavour. It works just as well for breakfast, brunch, or a simple dinner. No complicated steps, no fancy ingredients: just comfort food with a crisp, wholesome twist.





At the heart of this dish is the contrast between textures: crisp, golden potatoes on the bottom and a soft, savoury topping layered with vegetables, eggs, and melted cheese. The smashed potatoes form a sturdy base that soaks up flavour while staying crunchy around the edges. Spinach adds freshness, peppers bring sweetness, and cherry tomatoes lend little bursts of juiciness throughout. Once baked, the eggs set gently, binding everything together into a sliceable, satisfying bake that feels hearty without being heavy.





Here's how to make it at home:

Viral Recipe: Crispy Smashed Potato Vegetable Bake

Ingredients:

5 potatoes

Large handful of spinach, chopped

1/2 yellow pepper, chopped

Handful of cherry tomatoes, halved

3 eggs

1/2 cup milk

Handful of cheese

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C. Cook the potatoes in boiling water until they're completely tender when pierced with a fork. Drain well. Place the potatoes into a greased 9-inch baking dish. Using the back of a fork or a glass, gently press them down until they spread out and cover the base of the dish evenly. Drizzle a little oil over the smashed potatoes and season generously with salt and pepper. Scatter the chopped spinach, yellow pepper, and cherry tomatoes evenly across the potato layer. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk until combined, then pour this mixture over the vegetables. Finish by sprinkling cheese over the top. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the top is set and lightly golden. Let it rest briefly before serving.







The viral recipe impressed many people. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:





A user exclaimed, "This is my go-to weekly breakfast!"

Another wrote, "I have some potatoes on my counter I've been at a loss as to what to do with, THIS is what I'll do! Thanks for the inspo!"

A third declared, "I make a variation of this with onions."

One person suggested, "Add cottage cheese to up the protein into the eggs.."

"Thank you for the recipe. It was delicious and easy to make," noted a foodie.

Another said, "I usually hate tomatoes, but you made them look good somehow."





This viral dish is packed with protein, fibre and nutrients. Sounds amazing, doesn't it? Try it soon!