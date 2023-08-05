Are you planning to host a party tonight? Are you looking to have a perfect menu to impress your guests? Then stay back and go through the entire article as we are about to introduce a perfect meal to you. We are sure you already have tried different types of tikkas, kebabs, pizzas and pasta by now and want something very new for your palate. To help you with that, we have got you the ultimate Mangalorean meal combo- neer dosa and chicken ghee roast. While neer dosa is light, soft and melts in the mouth in no time, chicken ghee roast activates your senses with its perfect blend of flavours. And guess what, they are very easy to make at home too.





Today, we got you elaborate recipes of neer dosa and chicken ghee roast, shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel. So, without further ado, let's jump into the recipe.





Neer dosa is the ideal weekend indulgence. Photo: iStock

Neer Dosa Recipe | How To Make Neer Dosa At Home:

If you have a set idea about dosa in mind, then the dish will surely break it for you. Unlike the crispy dosa, it is soft, and fluffy and comes in smaller sizes, when compared to regular dosa. To put it simply, neer dosa looks much like roti, made with a dosa batter. For the unversed, 'neer' in Kannada means water, which means, you can also call the dish 'water dosa' due to the watery consistency of the batter.





To make this dish you need rice soaked overnight, which is then blended with some freshly grated coconut, salt and a good amount of water. Once the batter is ready, all you need to do is, prepare soft dosas and enjoy hot.

Chicken Ghee Roast Recipe | How To Make Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast At Home:

As neer dosa is light and less flavourful, it goes very well as a flavourful dish, especially the non-veg once. Here, we tried the traditional chicken ghee roast. A delicacy in the coastal regions of Karnataka and some parts of Kerala, this dish is fiery and loaded with aromatic spices, adding a burst of flavours to the palate.





Usually, chicken ghee roast is semi-dry in nature, where each piece of juicy, succulent chicken is well coated with a special spice mix and cooked to perfection. In fact, we feel the secret to a perfect ghee roast lies in its masala which is prepared by blending Kashmiri red chillies, fennel seeds, black pepper, coriander seeds and methi seeds.

Watch the detailed recipe video for chicken ghee roast and neer dosa:

Happy weekend, everyone!