South Indian food cannot be mentioned without talking about dosa. One can even say that dosa is the heart and soul of this cuisine. We find it in restaurants, cafes and street side stalls, and many of us even make it at home. However, we all generally choose between plain dosa or masala dosa. And if sometimes we feel experimental, we might go with rava dosa, neer dosa, and more. But, if you want to try a new variety of dosa, how about making some non-veg specialties!? Yes, you read that right! Non-veg dosas are a thing, and they are fulfilling to have. Here we bring you some non-veg dosa varieties to try.





Here Are 5 Non-Veg Dosa Recipes:

Who doesn't love chicken? It tastes good in every kind of recipe. So, to give your dosa a new look, you must try this delight. In this recipe, first, chicken keema is made in a pool of spices. Then it is filled inside the dosa. This recipe may have a rich taste, but it tastes even better with sambhar.





Eggs are a rich source of protein, and it is also something that is easy to cook with. Here, you would need to first spread the dosa batter on a hot pan. Once it is slightly cooked, add a whisked egg from the top. Let it cook, and then serve! You can have this for breakfast also.

This yummy Kari dosa is a specialty from Madurai. It has a layer of dosa batter, keema mutton, and egg from the top. This recipe is hearty and fulfilling to the core. Have it with chutney and sambhar.





The spicy filling of masala dosa gets a Mexican twist with this quesadilla recipe. This recipe gives you the best of both worlds. It is fiery, loaded with chicken, and wholesome to have. If you wish to, you can add a little bit of cheese from the top to make it more delicious.





5. Prawn Masala Dosa

Prawn recipes are pretty famous down south. So, there had to be a prawn dosa too! In this recipe, the prawns are minced and mixed with onion, garlic and ginger, and heavy spices. This recipe is every bit delicious!





So, the next time you are looking to have a different kind of dosa, do try these recipes! Let us know which one was your favourite.