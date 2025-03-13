Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to ring in her 32nd birthday on March 15, but she decided to start the celebrations a little early. On March 13, the actress hosted a pre-birthday bash for the media, making sure to include the ever-present paparazzi in her special celebration. And of course, by her side was her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, ready to shower her with love – and a little mischief. The celebration was intimate yet full of joy, with Alia cutting a gorgeous two-tier cake, as seen in videos circulating on Instagram.





The actress' birthday cake was a beautiful creation with a buttercream finish. It was decorated with fresh flowers and what looked like berries, giving it a simple yet elegant look. The tiers were neatly stacked, and the cake sat beautifully on the table as the centre of the celebration – perfect for the intimate gathering.





As she stood before the cake, cameras rolling, the paps went all out, singing the classic birthday tune – “Baar baar ye din aaye, baar baar ye dil gaaye”. Their enthusiasm was unmatched as they cheered as she cut the cake, “Happy birthday Aloo!” (Yes, her adorable nickname lives on.)





Alia, then playfully, took a spoonful and happily fed herself first, doing a little happy dance before finally sharing a bite with Ranbir. “It's very yummy,” she declared to the paps.





But Ranbir Kapoor wasn't going to let the moment pass without some fun. In a classic Bollywood rom-com move, he took a spoonful of buttercream and pretended to feed Alia. Just as she eagerly opened her mouth for the bite, he smeared the cream on her nose instead. The actress scrunched up her nose, wiped it off, and – like the foodie we all relate to – licked it.





And just when we thought the moment couldn't get any cuter, Ranbir leaned in and planted a kiss on her forehead. With cake, love, and laughter, Alia's pre-birthday bash was as wholesome as it gets. And if this is how the pre-celebration went, we can only imagine how grand March 15 is going to be.