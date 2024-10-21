Alia Bhatt was recently in Paris and seems to be missing her time there. How do we know? Her Instagram says it all. The actress, who was there for Fashion Week, shared a throwback post on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. She was seen enjoying a buttery, flaky croissant that left us craving the French pastry. In the image, Alia is dressed in a grey sweatshirt paired with blue jeans, looking relaxed as she playfully posed with a croissant in her mouth. The text on the picture read, "Parisian treats ftw #throwback." Take a look:

In a previous Instagram post, Alia Bhatt spilled the beans on her favourite foods. In an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session, one fan asked the actress what her favourite food was. As a true blue foodie, Alia couldn't help but mention not one, but four different food combinations. She wrote, "Poha and chaas, French fries, dal chawal + bhindi + tamatar ki sabzi + tadka dahi, spaghetti." We totally relate to her food choice conundrum and loved the diversity in her food selection. Full story here.

On her 30th birthday, Alia Bhatt celebrated in more ways than one. The actress spent quality time with her friends and family while enjoying delicious food. Alia's birthday post featured a delectable two-tier choclate cake. Other photos featured the actress relishing a delicious bowl of pasta. “30 years of sunlight” was written on a tres leches cake that she enjoyed with her loved ones.

