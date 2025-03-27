The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which kicked off on March 22, is raising the excitement bar one game at a time. One standout moment that is still fresh in our minds is Ashutosh Sharma's ecstatic victory celebration. Ashutosh, an impact player, helped his team, Delhi Capitals (DC), cross the finish line with an unbeaten 66. His contribution enabled DC to chase down a challenging 210-run target, defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one wicket. After winning the match, Ashutosh Sharma paid a special tribute to Delhi Capitals' mentor and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. He swung his bat in style before dropping to one knee, mimicking Pietersen's iconic "switch hit" shot. Taking the cue, popular dairy brand Amul honored Ashutosh's gesture in their latest topical.

Amul, known for its creative and thoughtful topicals, shared an artwork of Ashutosh Sharma on Instagram. The illustration captured his jubilant celebration - Ashutosh was down on one knee, holding a bat in one hand and proudly displaying a butter-smeared bread slice in the other. The witty text read, "Delhi Capitalise on Ashutosh. Chased down daily." The side note said, "Amul Topical: DC batsman pulls off the impossible in the last over vs LSG!" Take a look:

Previously, when Team India lifted their third ICC Champions Trophy by defeating New Zealand in the final in Dubai, Amul created a wonderful topical. The dairy brand paid homage to India's captain, Rohit Sharma. In the illustration, Rohit is seen sitting on the field wearing his blue jersey, enjoying a buttered slice of bread while proudly displaying the coveted ICC Trophy. The iconic Amul girl offers him another slice, with some extra butter placed on a plate nearby. Amul's clever wordplay read, "Always unbeaten, never uneaten. Champions chomp it." The caption stated, "Amul Topical: India wins the Champions Trophy 2025!" Read the full story here.

Amul's cricket-related topicals help us savour these priceless sporting moments. Which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below!