Amul's topicals are too good to miss. Whether it's Tim Cook's visit to India or Diljit Dosanjh performing at the iconic Coachella, Amul always makes fun topicals to connect with their digital audience. And when it comes to movies, these topicals get extra creative. We still can't get over their fancy twist to Oppenheimer and Barbie, and now they have made a new one about Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the illustration, we could spot an animated version of the movie poster that shows the main characters i.e. Rocky and Rani. Guess what they are munching on? Rani's got her bread and butter game strong, while Rocky's savouring a wrap oozing with buttery goodness. Now, hold onto your hats for the twist — Amul's genius tagline on the poster: "Bread Aur Butter Ki Prem Kahaani [A Love Story of Bread and Butter]." In the caption, Amul said, “Amul Topical: Bollywood's latest blockbuster!”. Hats off to Amul for rocking creativity and fun all the way.





Bollywood fans loved this topical and the comment section was loaded with their appreciation. Take a look here:

“Nice movie watched it yesterday only”, a user wrote.





Many were giving a shout-out to the movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, in the comment section.





There were ample comments like, “so cute”, “awesome”, “fabulous edit”, and “wowwwww”.





Alia Bhatt loved this creative and shared it on her Instagram Stories. She has added heart emoticons. Check it out:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles. The film also marks Karan Johar's return.





We certainly loved Amul's take on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comment section below.