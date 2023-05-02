Celebrity diets have always been a source of curiosity among people. We all want to know the secret to our favourite celebrities' healthy and fit physiques. Alia Bhatt's diet is no different! The actress is one of the biggest food-lovers out there and she often shares insights into her food indulgences on Instagram. This beetroot salad was shared by the actress on her YouTube channel and has been trending of late. She also revealed an interesting anecdote along with it in the video from her shoot days on the sets of 'Dear Zindagi'.





"Beetroot salad is one of my favourite things. I used to eat it constantly, I remember, during 'Dear Zindagi'. Kyunki Goa mein shoot kar rahi thi [I was shooting in Goa] and it was very hot. So I was only eating this," said Alia Bhatt in the video. She also revealed that this salad was good for her skin and it was a sure-shot part of her summer diet. The recipe for beetroot salad was quite interesting and also had a tadka to go along with it.





Beetroot salad is a delicious recipe by Alia Bhatt that you must try. Photo: iStock

Here Is The Full Beetroot Salad Recipe That Is One Of Alia Bhatt's Favourite:

Ingredients:

For salad:

1/2 cup Grated Beetroot

1 1/2 tbsp Plain curd

Pinch of Black pepper powder

Pinch of chaat masala

Pinch of coriander leaves

For tadka:

1/4 tsp Oil

1/2 tsp Mustard seeds

1/2 tsp Cumin seeds (jeera)

5-6 Curry leaves

Pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Method:

1. Take boiled and grated beetroot in a bowl. Add curd into the bowl and mix well.





2. Now sprinkle black pepper and chaat masala. Add a tablespoon of coriander leaves and mix again.





3. Prepare the tadka by heating oil in a tadka pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds or jeera, hing and curry leaves. Let it sputter in a minute or two.





4. Transfer the tadka to the salad bowl and give it a mix.

Watch the full video by Alia Bhatt here: