The powerhouse of talent Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday on March 15 in Mumbai with her family. From family and friends to fans and colleagues in the Indian film fraternity, wishes poured in from across the country. Even though the actress hasn't shared snippets of her birthday celebration yet, we luckily got a glimpse of her delicious-looking birthday cake. Courtesy: Neha Dhupia's birthday greetings. Neha shared a picture of Alia Bhatt, who looked stunning in a peach co-ord set, making a wish as she sat in front of her chocolate treat. Alia's birthday cake was basically in the shape of numericals ‘3' and ‘0', loaded with various kinds of berries - blueberry, strawberry, cranberry, blackberry, and cherries. We must say the cake looked every bit delicious.

Alongside the picture, Neha Dhupia penned a sweet birthday note for Alia Bhatt. She wrote, “Happy Birthday you beautiful mama. You powerhouse. You gorgeous human.”

Take a look:

This was not the only celebration that Alia Bhatt did on her 30th birthday. The actress' special day was filled with quality time with family and friends. In the birthday carousel that she posted, we could see another delicious chocolate cake that looked like an amazing two-tier delight. In the next few pictures, we could see her enjoying a scrumptious bowl of spaghetti as well. There was also a tres leches cake with with the text '30 years of sunshine' written on it. Take a look at the full carousel post here:

Cakes have always been an integral part of celebrations at the Kapoor mansion. One such yummy creation which is forever etched in our hearts is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding cake. After dating for five long years, the lovebirds got married last year, on April 14, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir's wedding cake was a three-tier lemon yellow coloured indulgence which came with cream frosting and flower motifs. On November 6, last year, the couple also became parents to a baby girl, Raha.

It is safe to say Alia Bhatt ruled the theatres in 2022 with back-to-back hits. First, she delivered a massive success with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was followed by her OTT release, Darlings, co-starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma. Darlings also marked her debut as a producer. Alia delivered another massive hit in the form of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming project includes her international debut Heart of Stone, which will stream on Netflix. The actress will share the screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will next feature in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Ranveer Singh.