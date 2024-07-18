Coffee holds great significance in the lives of coffee lovers. Starting their day without a cup of this freshly brewed beverage seems like a daunting task. Don't know about you, but Ananya Panday agrees with us. On her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a picture with a coffee cup in her hand. While we are sure that she enjoyed the aromatic drink, it seemed that the coffee was trying to teach her a lesson on procrastination. A broad strip of paper was wrapped around the cup. Printed on it was a message that read, "Yesterday you said tomorrow." "Why is my coffee giving me a lecture?" read Ananya's text on the picture. Take a look at her story below:

Like Ananya Panday, if you also swear by coffee, don't forget to check out these easy-to-make recipes:

1. Cappuccino

If you like your coffee strong and aromatic, cappucino is exactly what you need. To prepare it, you just need two cups of strong, flavourful coffee and some ground sugar. Here's the full recipe.

2. Cafe Mocha

Give a refreshing spin to your gloomy mornings by adding chocolate to your coffee. Yes, we are talking about cafe mocha. Some dark chocolate and a hint of foam will help you in making this rich beverage. The recipe is here.

3. Mint Coffee

When the cooling effects of mint and the strong essence of coffee are mixed, it produces a wonder beverage aka mint coffee. Once you try it out, it'll become your new favoruite. Don't forget to check out the recipe here.

4. Cold Coffee

Summer might be over, but to get over monsoon humidity, a glass of cold coffee might bring some respite. Crushed ice amplifies the whole experience. Find out the recipe here.

5. Irish Coffee

For a tipsy start to your lazy Sundays, pour some Irish Whisky into your freshly brewed coffee, and voila! Your Irish Coffee is ready. Remember to add whipped cream for sheer indulgence. Check out the recipe here.