Nothing can beat a wholesome desi meal prepared at home. Agree? Don't know about you but veteran actor Anupam Kher shares a similar sentiment. On his latest visit to acclaimed classical dancer and MP Sonal Mansingh's residence, Anupam Kher treated himself to a home-cooked meal. The actor shared his culinary experience through a heartfelt Instagram video. “Thank you Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh ji for your hospitality, love, warmth, and generosity! The food was delicious!” read the sidenote attached to the video shared by Anupam Kher.

Also Read: Kofta, Mutton And More: Anupam Kher's Yummy Dinner Will Make You Hungry

Guessing what Anupam Kher ate? Well, we won't keep you waiting. Displayed on the table was a bowl of lip-smacking pulao, two types of yellow dal, salad, and fluffy chapatis. That was not all. The host presented the celebrity guest with thick and creamy curd coupled with crispy papads. Oh, wait, the culinary feast is not over yet. There was a creamy butterscotch cake, topped with mango slices. Simply satisfying, right foodies?

If you are also eager to prepare a homemade thali, check out these recipes to recreate a hearty platter.

1. Jeera Rice

The aroma of burned cumin adds an extra layer of goodness to the dish. Things get all the more jazzed up when served with oodles of ghee. Check out the recipe here.

2. Arhar Ki Dal

Want to add an extra tadka to the quintessential yellow dal? Let Arhar dal spell its culinary magic. You can serve it with jeera rice or a portion of bread. Find the recipe here.

3. Aloo Bhindi

Aloo Bhindi is the ultimate comfort food. When masala aloo is mixed with fibrous bhindi, it results in this healthy and crispy sabzi you won't dare to say no. The recipe is here.

4. Dhaba-Style Chicken

This one is our favourite. Cook the marinated chicken in tomato gravy and ground spices for the ultimate experience. Don't forget to read the recipe here.

Also Read: Anupam Kher And His Mother's Banter About His Food Habits Is So Relatable; Watch Video

5. Boondi Raita Tadka

A homemade thali is incomplete without boondi raita. Yoghurt, crunchy boondi and a pinch of spices will make your tummy do a happy dance. Click here for the recipe.