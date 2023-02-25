Anupam Kher is back with his foodie adventures! And this time with a delectable dinner spread of home-cooked dishes. Last night, the actor visited some of his family members for dinner. Obviously, Anupam Kher didn't miss out on sharing a glimpse of his meal on Instagram Stories. The home-cooked spread looked every bit delicious. There were a total of five dishes on the menu. Starting with palak paneer, and dum aloo, followed by another paneer dish. From the non-vegetarian department, they had rogan josh and the very popular Kashmiri mutton kali. In the video, Anupam Kher was seen thanking his brother's daughter Vrinda Kher for preparing the lip-smacking dinner. Take a look at Anupam Kher's story:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Recreating Anupam Kher's meal isn't a task. All you need is some top-notch recipes and enough time from the clock. We have handpicked 5 recipes which will help you recreate a similar dinner spread. Take a look:

1. Paneer Kadhai Masala

This fiery dish, which is usually ordered at restaurants, can now be cooked up at home as well. Chunks of paneer coated in a paste of spices, tomatoes, and chillies are tossed together to bring out the spicy flavour profile. Find the full recipe here.

2. Dum Aloo Lakhnavi

Experience the taste of Lucknow in your kitchen with this easy recipe. Prepared with caramelized onions and a paneer centre filling, a bowl of buttery dum aloo will make your heart melt. Get the recipe now.

3. Palak Paneer

Presenting the winter favourite dish - palak paneer. Fresh greens are churned with chillies, garlic, ginger and a myriad of spices to prepare the gravy. Top it off with tossed chunks of paneer. Full recipe here.

4. Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh is a hearty meaty curry that proves to be finger-licking delicious at the dinner table. It is oozing with flavours. Looking for the recipe? Click here.

5. Kashmiri Mutton Kalia

Presenting another decant delight which will win you over with its bold, spicy and aromatic gravy. Along with the gravy, add some juicy, tender mutton pieces to the pressure cooker and a delectable indulgence is ready. Check out the full recipe here.





What are your top five dishes while preparing a similar dinner spread? Let us know in the comments section below.