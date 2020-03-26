Anushka Sharma Bakes Birthday Cake For Father, Finds Cheerleader In Virat Kohli (See Pics)

The couple have been spending time together at home.

The quarantine period has got a lot of us to discover many hidden talents in us. From painting and poetry to cooking or baking, seems like there's a silver lining in the entire situation somewhere. And our celebs are trying to make the most of it too. We've seen a string of our favourite celebrities donning the chef's hat and cooking up a storm in their kitchens. From Sara Ali Khan's quick breakfast and Varun Dhawan's omelette to Shilpa Shetty's khow suey and Sidharth Malhotra's wholesome protein bowl, we just can't have it enough. Joining the bandwagon is Anushka Sharma who turned baker for her father who celebrated his 59th birthday on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020.





With the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Anushka said that ordering a cake from somewhere would be 'a bewakoof level idea'. So she decided to bake one herself! The 'Pari' actor took to Instagram to share her baking shenanigans with her fans and we were more than delighted to see the pictures and videos. Anushka made sure she kept us hooked by sharing some of the steps of her process on her Instagram stories. Have a look!





Her first few stories announced that it's her dad's 59th birthday and she would be baking him a cake along with a picture of a whipped batter in a bowl that looked like a chocolate one.





She then posted a video of her baked cake as she creamed it on top. We also got to know how Virat Kohli too was right besides his wife helping and cheering her in all of this. Looks like they surely make for a good team! She also mentioned how the cake didn't rise much as she thought baking powder and soda gives the same result while they don't.





And then finally, we got to see the final results in a beautiful homemade cake that looked like a chocolate-caramel nutty one. It was decorated with flowers on top and we just can't stop drooling over it anytime soon!

Anushka also revealed that her father loved the cake with a cute picture with the man himself.



