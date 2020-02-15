SEARCH
Turmeric Latte Or Haldi Doodh? It’s Confusing For Anushka Sharma (Find The Recipe Inside)

While the western world is talking much about 'turmeric latte', we already have a huge connection with the age-old 'haldi-wala doodh'

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 15, 2020 16:10 IST

Highlights
  • Turmeric has been used as both spice and medicinal herb
  • Turmeric contains compounds called curcuminoids
  • Milk is the storehouse of calcium

Seems like Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma too gave in to the confusion over 'turmeric latte' and 'turmeric milk'. While the western world is talking much about 'turmeric latte', we already have a huge connection with the age-old 'haldi-wala doodh'. The Sultan actress, who now is in New Zealand with husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for the latter's ODI series, shared a story on Instagram, depicting her confusion about what she is consuming. "Turmeric latte ya haldi doodh," she thinks, further stating, "Friendly cup. Little creepy too".

Turmeric latte or haldi doodh, whatever we call it, this drink has several health benefits. Turmeric has been used as both spice and medicinal herb since time immemorial. Hugely cultivated in India, turmeric contains compounds called curcuminoids, the most important of which is 'Curcumin'. Curcumin has powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects. Several other health benefits include building immunity, aiding weight loss and digestion, boosting skin health and more. Milk on the other hand is a powerhouse of calcium, boosting immunity, bone-health and more.

Although, we keep our haldi-wala doodh simple with turmeric, milk and black pepper, turmeric latte includes some extra ingredients to enhance the flavour and taste of the drink.

Turmeric Latte Recipe

Ingredients:

Milk- one glass

Turmeric powder- one-fourth teaspoon

Ginger powder- one-fourth teaspoon

Cinnamon powder- one-fourth teaspoon

Black pepper- half teaspoon

Honey- as per taste

Salt- one pinch

Preparation:

Boil the milk and pour some in a cup.

Pour the rest of the ingredients in the cup and whisk them well till the milk has froth.

Now pour the rest of the hot milk in the cup and the turmeric latte is ready!

If you don't like the smell of turmeric, you may add some vanilla essence to the latte.

Now, if you want, you can also try Anushka Sharma's turmeric latte at home. The best part is you can easily serve this modern latte to your kid and give all the benefits of haldi doodh in all fancy way!





