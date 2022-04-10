From Anushka Sharma's social media feed, we know that she's a foodie and likes to treat herself to scrumptious meals from different cuisines. This Sunday, Anushka decided to gorge on Maharashtrian food served in the traditional way, on a banana leaf. She shared a photo on Instagram Stories where we can see varan bhaat (dal and rice) with dollops of toop (ghee) and masala bhaat (rice dish) cooked in a range of spices and vegetables like green peas. Her "natural" platter also featured a number of indulgent curries, loncha and what appeared to be arbi ke patte ke pakode. She added a sticker that read, "Time for food.”

Varan bhaat is a traditional Maharashtrian dish that is served at numerous festive and important events such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Gudi Padwa. If you are looking at making it, click here for the recipe. Another excellent rice dish that you can make at home is masala bhaat. It's a one-pot meal that's a staple at most Maharashtrian get-togethers.





Anushka Sharma had shared a jam-making video on Instagram a few months ago, revealing that it was shot during the lockdown in 2020. Anushka first goes into her kitchen garden to harvest fresh tomatoes for the jam in the video. She returns with the basket of tomatoes and washes them under a tap. The tomatoes are then sliced, blanched, and placed in ice water. She dices the tomatoes after peeling them and starts cooking them in a pan. Then she adds sugar, salt, and other spices, as well as lemon juice. In the end, she is seen eating it with her family on bread.





Anushka Sharma is a fan of south Indian dishes. Once, she had shared a photo of podi dosa and made us hungry. Her crispy delight was surrounded by coconut chutney and peanut chutney. On her table, we could also spot oranges, a dish that resembled vermicelli, a spicy curry and a green dip. She wrote, “Podi dosa”, and added a slurp emoji and a pink heart emoji.





Once, Anushka Sharma also savoured a full-fledged sadhya-style meal served on a banana leaf. The actress enjoyed thattu dosa, a delectable banana flower curry – a popular dish in south India. There was a preparation of drumsticks too and a banana was kept on her platter. Anushka captioned the image, “Delicious”.





Anushka Sharma, we are eagerly waiting for your next gastronomic adventure.