Are Flaxseeds A Superfood? This Is What Science Has To Say

Highlights Flaxseeds are popular for their high nutritive profile.

Scientific research establishes flaxseeds as a health-giving food.

Read on to find out if you can call flaxseeds a 'superfood' of today.

The present-day world of health and wellness is being ruled by superfoods. Many foods are touted as superfoods (foods that are nutrient-rich and provide incredible health benefits). Flaxseeds, too, have caught the attention of nutritionists for their high nutritive profile. More and more people are adding flaxseeds to their diet by way of multi-grain breads, salads, smoothies, oatmeal, desserts etc. It has been proven that flaxseeds are a great source of essential nutrients; but can these seeds be called a superfood? Let's find out.





Flaxseeds are one of the oldest grown crops and are now being backed by scientific research for their health-giving properties.





(Also Read: 5 Yummy Ways To Add Flaxseeds To Your Diet)





Flaxseeds are commonly used to make breads, salads and flours.





All anti-inflammatory diets work due to the presence of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). According to Harvard Health Publishing, flaxseeds are the best source of ALA. One tablespoon of flaxseed oil contains as much as 6.3 grams of ALA.

Flaxseeds are a great food for healthy skin. They can boost the production of body's natural oil, keeping skin soft, moisturised and hydrated.





Flaxseeds contain up to 800 times the number of lignans - plant compounds containing a good amount of antioxidants and estrogens. These compounds may help lower down the risk of cancer - breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer, in particular.





People with digestion issues like chronic constipation can be benefitted to a great degree by eating flaxseeds regularly. One gram of flaxseeds contains double the amount (two grams) of fibre, which is a natural laxative.





Flaxseeds have the ability to lower bad cholesterol (low-density lipoproteins). The phytosterols found in flaxseeds have a similar molecular structure as that of cholesterol, preventing complete absorption of cholesterol by the intestines.





With so many science-backed health benefits that flaxseeds have to offer, there could be no better term than 'superfood' to honour them.







