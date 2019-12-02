High Protein Diet: How Drinking Flaxseeds Water May Help You Knock Off Those Extra Kilos

If you are on a weight loss diet, you may want to try the superfood too

The world cannot stop gushing over flaxseeds. It is part of every smoothie bowl, every shake, and almost every salad. But what if we tell you that the obsession is not so new? In India, alsi ladoo is a popular winter treat made with flaxseed and ghee. These ladoos, supposedly help keep you warm and are good for insulation too. Flaxseeds are brimming with nutrients that promise a variety of health benefits. They are good for heart, blood sugar levels and digestion. They are packed with protein, fibre, and healthy omega-3 fatty acids. If you are on a weight loss diet, you may want to try the superfood too. Here's why:





Flaxseeds For Weight Loss

Protein is a crucial macronutrient for healthy management and flaxseeds carry them in abundance. It is, in fact, touted as one of the best sources of plant-based protein. Would you believe only 100 grams of flaxseeds contain about 18 grams of protein, according to USDA?! Protein helps induce satiety, if you are full, your tendency to inch towards heavy, greasy food lessens - which, in turn, could help boost weight loss. Flaxseeds are also enriched with fibre, which takes the longest to digest, and stays in your system for all while. By giving you a feeling of fullness, it prevents the urge to binge and prevents cravings.





"Flaxseeds are a great source of mucilaginous (gum like) fibre that can lower "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood, balance blood sugar levels, and act as a hunger suppressant", notes the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House.











Flaxseeds can be ground. You can also sprout the seeds or can soak them in water and consume the detox beverage. This beverage is low in calories and filled with health benefits.





Here's How You Can Make Flaxseed Water At Home:







1. Take a teaspoon of freshly ground flaxseeds. Add them to water and leave it overnight. Consume it the next day, early morning.





2. You can also take a teaspoon of flaxseeds and mix it in a large cup of hot water. Finish off with a squeeze of lemon for the extra antioxidant boost. Consume it first day in the morning to boost your metabolism.











Try including this low-cal beverage in your diet and see the results for yourself. The DIY weight loss potion is so much better than the diet sodas available in the markets.















