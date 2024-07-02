Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. It is the first fuel for your body and brain after an overnight fast and it sets the tone for the rest of the day. This meal provides energy, jumpstarts your metabolism and helps you stay focused and alert. Even busy celebrities prioritise a nutritious start to their day. Recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared his healthy breakfast routine with his followers, and it is on point! His balanced breakfast consisted of a tornado-style egg omelette, a whole grain brown toast and a cup of frothy coffee.





Also Read: Cakes, Candles, Family And More: Sneak Peek Into Arjun Kapoor's 39th Birthday





Take a look here:

If busy celebrities like Arjun can make time for a healthy breakfast, so can we. Here are some healthy breakfast options for you to try at home.





Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's "May Momentos" Features A Plate Full Of Mac And Cheese. Bonus: A Croissant

Here're 5 Wholesome Breakfast Options For You:

1. Banana oat bread:

Upgrade your breakfast with a healthier bread option. Ditch refined flour and switch to banana oat bread, packed with nutrients and wholesome goodness. Find recipe here.

2. Spinach pancakes:

Enjoy a delicious and healthy start to your day with this nutritious twist on traditional pancakes. This wholesome meal is perfect for breakfast, brunch or even a packed lunch. Click here for the recipe.

3. Chicken omelette:

Start your day with a protein-packed meal. This chicken omelette is a powerhouse breakfast option with egg whites, chicken chunks and mushrooms. See the recipe here.

4. Oat apple crumble:

This mouthwatering recipe combines the natural flavour of apples with the wholesome goodness of oats. This nutritious treat is a must-try to start your day off right. Find recipe here.

5. Breakfast salad:

For a green breakfast, this salad is a game-changing twist on traditional morning meals. This combines chicken, lettuce, eggs, tomatoes and a drizzle of sweet honey mustard dressing. Check out the recipe here.





So, next time you are thinking about skipping breakfast, remember, it is the most important meal of the day, and worth making time for.