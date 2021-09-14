Ayushmann Khurrana rang in his 37th Birthday today. In a close celebration with friends and family, the actor cut a cake which was as quirky as his films. In a post reshared by the birthday boy, you can a cheerful Ayushman cutting into his golden cake that is decorated with fondant flowers and pearls. If you look closely, the cake has a very special message written on it, the message reads - 'Dreamgirl ko Andha dhun Badhai ho'! 'Dreamgirl', 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhai Ho' are all some of the actor's blockbuster films, and what a great way to include them in his special day. Look at the cake here:

Ayushmann happily cuts into his birthday cake

This is the third year in a row that the actor is having a fun-filled cake affair on his birthday! Last year, the actor's wife, Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share his birthday cake which was so gooey and layered with chocolate. What made it special was that it was made by a 13-year-old for the actor's birthday. Take a look at the delicious cake here:

Tahira Kashyap shared the picture of this delicious cake

The year before that, Ayushmann Khurrana had celebrated a grand birthday with not one, not two but three birthday cakes! Yes, you read that right, Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap had arranged for a close-knit celebration of the actor's birthday along with a successful opening for one of his blockbusters 'Dreamgirl', read more about that here.





On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen next in a social drama 'Doctor G' opposite Rakulpreet Singh. His last outing on the silver screen was the film 'Shubh