Baked Yogurt: Add Sweetness To Your Festive Menu With This Curd-Based Recipe

Curd is an excellent source of good bacteria. It may help in digestion, controlling blood pressure, preventing vaginal infection and more.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: January 14, 2020 12:52 IST

Highlights
  • In India, no festival is complete without yogurt /curd/dahi
  • Curd is loaded with several essential nutrients
  • New curd-based recipe that can add to your list of sweet indulgence

We believe everything that's important turns better by having dahi; be it the first day of work or the day of exam. In India, no festival is complete without yogurt (curd/dahi). If we notice, every festival meal has dahi in some form or the other- be it raita or lassi or dahi in its original form. Curd is an excellent source of good bacteria. It is loaded with several essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin B-2, vitamin B-12, potassium and magnesium. It may help in digestion, controlling blood pressure, preventing vaginal infection and more. Curd is consumed in various forms in India. Some like it as it is, some as lassi or raita or kadhi, or as curd rice and also as sweet (mishit doi of Bengal) and more.



Here's a new curd-based recipe that can add to your list of sweet indulgence.



Baked Yogurt Recipe:

Serves: One portion

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Ingredients:

Hung Curd: 500 gm

Condensed Milk: 250 gm (one can pour more as per their preferred sweetness level)

Almonds: 2tbsp (chopped)

Raisins: few (soaked)

Pistachio: 3-4 tbsp (chopped)

Jaggery syrup: as per taste

Preparation:

Pour the curd and the condensed milk in a bowl.

Whisk the two well till the mixture has some bubbles formed.

Pour it in a small stainless steel bowl and cover it with aluminium foil.

Put a big bowl on high flame and pour sufficient amount of water, but make sure the bowl doesn't get fully immersed.

Put the yogurt mixture bowl in a bigger vessel and cover the lid.

Let it steam for 35-40 minutes in low flame.

Open the lid, take the yogurt bowl out and let it cool down.

Put the bowl upside down on a serving tray and take the baked yogurt out on the plate.

Garnish with chopped almonds, pistachio, raisins and jaggery syrup.



If you want to give a western touch to your baked yogurt, you can also garnish it with berries and maple syrup. Your baked yogurt is all set to be served. So, add it to your festive dinner menu and grab all the limelight and appreciation.

