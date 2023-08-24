Coffee is not just a drink; it's an emotion. Whether it's a cup of classic cappuccino, latte, or espresso, they all instantly lift our spirits and serve as a go-to beverage for many to get their daily caffeine fix. And guess who shares this love for coffee? None other than actress Sara Ali Khan. How do we know? Her Instagram Stories spill the beans. While in the studio for a dubbing project, she holds a coffee mug, giving us a sneak peek of a microphone in the frame. This proves that Sara Ali Khan, just like us, craves that pre-work coffee indulgence. We also love the way she wrote "#dubday" and added a coffee mug and microphone GIF. Check out her story below:

Not only does Sara adore coffee, but she's also quite the tea enthusiast. Just last month, she treated us to a glimpse of her Kashmir escapade. Among the series of pictures, one stood out - Sara, cozy in a tent, enjoying tea, with a cute little goat cuddled in her lap. Sitting next to a mitti ka chulha in a typical mountain village tent, her joy was evident. The Bollywood diva truly knows how to make even a simple tea time truly delightful. Read the full story here.

Earlier, she treated us to a video from her trip to Kedarnath. Overflowing with enthusiasm, she recounted the fantastic moments from filming her movie 'Kedarnath'. In this video, firstly she relished a plate of Maggi. Then, displaying her love for desi flavours, she indulged in delectable parathas at another spot. Sara has this beautiful knack for sharing her adventures, making us feel like we're right there beside her. To read the full story, click here.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in 'Metro In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.