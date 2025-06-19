Mira Kapoor is back with her food shenanigans. It won't be wrong to say that her love for yummilicious meals is evident in everything she does. The entrepreneur doesn't miss the chance to share her culinary adventures with Instagram followers. In her latest entry, on June 18, Mira shared a glimpse of her work lunch, which she enjoyed with her team. The image featured a platter of lip-smacking avocado toast. On its adjacent plate, we can spot a bowl of pita bread served with hummus and greens. However, Mira herself relished homemade white rice with two types of dal. We could also spot a sabji in her tiffin.





Watch Mira Kapoor's Instagram story below:

This is not the first time we have seen a foodie post from Mira Kapoor. Even during her trip to the hills with her kids Misha and Zain, Mira shared her culinary adventures on Instagram. She shared a picture of a barfi platter that featured different types of treats from a sweet shop Mira visited during her time in the hill station. Up next was a leftover burger, seemingly half-eaten by her kids. Mira enjoyed it with a side of guacamole, a scoop of potato salad and ketchup. Last but not least, there was a glimpse of a mango cake in the carousel post. The cake was garnished with vibrant mango slices arranged in a flower-like pattern. It featured a single-lit candle and a decorative "Congratulations" topper. The dessert came with butterscotch frosting on the side with some chocolate sprinkles scattered all over it.

In the caption, Mira wrote, "The week gone by, Swipe till the end for my favourite: 1. Hills that refresh with sleep and sweets. 2. The sweets; every hill station has the one mithai shop with the best barfi. 3. Blooms of joy. 4. Yes I finish the leftovers. 5. Celebrating Missy's win. 6. My pride. 7. Mumbai street art that couldn't be missed."

Mira Kapoor's foodie stories keep us hooked. Let us know in the comments below if you enjoy homecooked food too or not.