There is something about wine that changes the mood in a way very few things can. The stress softens, the laughs get louder, and suddenly even the shyest person has a story to tell. That is the spirit Brazilian photographer Marcos Alberti tried to capture with his viral 'Wine Project' - a photo series that shows what one, two, and three glasses of wine can do to a person's face. It is equal parts relatable, hilarious, and deeply honest.

"The First Glass Is for the Food..."

Marcos told NDTV the famous quote that sums up his project:





"The first glass is for the food

The second is for love, and

The third is for mayhem"

The Wine Project Began In Sao Paulo - With Friends And A Lot Of Wine

In 2016, Marcos invited friends from various creative fields, including music, art, fashion, dance, architecture, and advertising, to participate in the project. It was shot at his Sao Paulo studio across six evenings, all after work hours.

The First Picture: Before Wine, Just Reached After Work' Face

The first portrait was taken immediately upon the guests' arrival, showing the stress and fatigue from a long day at work and navigating traffic to reach the studio.

The Second Picture: One Glass In, And The Stress Starts To Melt

After the initial portrait, each participant received a glass of wine. At the end of every glass, another photo was taken - nothing elaborate, just a face against a wall, repeated three times. Marcos did not control the pace or timing between photographs. He simply waited for each guest to finish their glass. After the first round, the faces began to soften.





The Third and Fourth Pictures Say It All

By the second glass, something noticeably shifted. Cheeks looked flushed, eyes held a familiar sparkle, and the tension captured in the first frame had begun to ease. But it is in the fourth portrait that the transformation becomes unmistakable. Subtle smiles turned into full-on grins. Shoulders relaxed, faces opened up, and people just looked lighter.

In 2023, Alberti brought the Wine Project to New York City, where it was featured at the acclaimed Iris restaurant. This time, a curated gathering of culinary experts, sommeliers, chefs, winemakers, and authors participated, adding new energy to the project. Once again, four simple portraits captured the remarkable shift that occurs with a few glasses of wine - a gentle easing of social barriers, and a clear invitation to share joy and personal stories.





A glance through the portraits reveals a universal truth: when consumed in moderation, wine has a unique way of helping us unwind, connect with others, and enjoy a moment of real, unfiltered happiness. It is not just about the drink, it is about what it brings out in us.