Korean cuisine has a separate fan base. Do you agree? And why not! Well, a content creator has expressed her love for Korean delights. In a video on Instagram, the woman named Andy can be seen unpacking a box of pizza, which she had purchased in Korea. The text atop the video read, “POV: You buy a pizza in Korea.” She then adds, “You buy pizza in Korea and they give you a whole spaceship. That's a UFO if I've ever seen one.”





She shows that a medley of sauces accompanied the scrumptious pizza. The pizza also came with a box of potato wedges that looked every bit scrumptious.





Pointing at the number of sauces, she continues, “Tey gave me a lot of sauces. I got pizza and potato wedges. Potato wedges never looked this good. That's huge. Look at this. Slay.”

Andy, who ordered a Margarita, adds, “Okay, so I got the simplest pizza they had - Margarita. Hello?! That's like it looked the best out of them." She also joked about the amount of sauces that were served with the pizza, and expressed, “I wanna see what kind of sauces they put here, cause this is a lot like hello?? I could start a business with this amount of sauce."







She was also excited to see some pickles. Sharing a piece of experience from her culinary adventures, she shares, “If I learnt something from last time I was in Korea, my favourite thing at pizza places is the pickles. I love pickles,” adding, “They gave me parmesan seasoning. This is doing too much. Ketchup, Tabasco sauce?!”





Also Read:Korean Man Enjoys South Indian Vegetarian Food In Seoul Restaurant





Further, as she relishes the potato wedges alongside the veg mayo, followed by a bite of the delicious pizza, she says, “That is glorious. This is really good. Big fan over here. I should definitely buy it again or steal it, just kidding,” hinting at its mouth-watering taste.





The video garnered much attention with foodies rallying for the scrumptious taste of the delights:





One user said, “As an Italian, I'm impressed by how that looks.”





Another mentioned, “That indeed looks SOOOOOO good!”





Also Read: Content Creator Shares How Biryani, Achar, And More Indian Dishes Resemble Korean Cuisine





Someone added, “That pizza looks awesome and the box is a bomb.”





“Wow, where is the pizza from? It looks delicious,” enquired another person.





“Koreans are slaying pizza too,” expressed a user delighted by the video.





What do oyu think of this Korean pizza box and its contents? Share your views in the comments below.