Bizarre Pic Of Chyawanprash-Filled Cookie Rolls Leaves Twitter Aghast

Twitter users were aghast to see the combination of Chyawanprash with cookies.

Immunity has become the foremost priority in the post-pandemic era. Restaurants are trying to incorporate ingredients that are known to help maintain good immune health. Brands too are riding high on the wave by introducing new immunity-boosting products in the market. In 2020, we saw a Kerala-based dairy brand introducing a new range of healthy ice creams. These 'immunity' ice creams were made with haldi, chyawanprash and more - a fact that the internet had a hard time digesting. And now, another biscuit brand has come up with cookie rolls stuffed with a surprising Chyawanprash filling. Take a look:





Chyawanprash is said to be one of the natural ways to keep the body warm in the cold winter months. It is made with powdered whole spices such as cardamom, ginger, pepper, cloves as well as other elements such as amla, honey and sandalwood. The unique combination of herbs and ingredients is also said to boost immunity and strengthen the body from within.

The taste of Chyawanprash is quite unique and has its takers; however, many detest the distinct taste of the Ayurvedic tonic. Thus, when Twitter user @bytesofnews shared a click of the Chyawanprash-filled cookie rolls, netizens were left aghast. The tweet received over 2.7k likes within a day of being shared. Twitter users thronged the comments section by the hundreds, sharing their shock at seeing the bizarre cookie creation. Many wondered if the world was coming to an end, and others questioned if it was to be eaten with tea.





The bizarre yet interesting creation definitely became the subject of much discussion on Twitter. Would you try these cookie rolls filled with Chyawanprash? Tell us in the comments below!







