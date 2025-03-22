Have you come across the “Prashant” croissant meme yet? If not, you are missing out on a hilarious joke. Earlier this month, a content creator shared a video on Instagram where he attempted to identify some popular foods just by looking at the image. The culinary test was nothing short of a hilarious affair as the man pronounced most of the names wrong. But it was his take on croissants that had the internet laughing like crazy. Hold up, that's not the most fun part. Even actress Diana Penty couldn't help but react to the meme.

The clip posted by a boy named Ayush featured a split screen. He was on one side while various food pictures popped up on the adjacent frame. The first one to appear was the soft and fluffy French pastry — croissants. “What is this called?” asked the AI-generated voice. Judging the image, Ayush promptly answered, “Patties”, which was wrong. When he found out the baked item was a croissant, Ayush was left visibly confused. He misheard the word “croissant” as “Prashant”. And that was it! His reaction went viral in no time.

Here's the video:

Weeks after the video started creating online waves, Diana Penty added her own fun spin to it. The actress, who is a die-hard foodie, uploaded a video on Instagram. In the clip, she was seen relishing a plate of delectable buttery croissants. She used the background voiceover of Ayush's video before taking a scrumptious bite of the French pastry.

Diana Penty's side note read, “And all this while I thought it was Khwaason,” underlining the difficulty in pronouncing the word croissant. Tagging Ayush she added, “This one's on you.”

Reacting to the video, Britannia Croissant commented, “It's officially Prashant now.”

“I'm Mexican and I love Prashant,” said another.

“Must be loving the croissant, oh I'm sorry Prasant,” read a comical remark

“Prashant everywhere,” wrote a person

This pun-intended comment read, “I have become Pare-shant.”

We love this viral food trend. What about you?