Chicken Parmesan is one of the most beloved Italian‑American comfort dishes - a golden, cheesy classic that feels indulgent without being intimidating. And while it often arrives at the table looking restaurant‑level impressive, the truth is that it's surprisingly simple to recreate at home. Recently, 26‑year‑old entrepreneur and chef Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, shared his own hearty spin on the dish. His version is unfussy, cozy, and perfect for anyone who wants big flavours without complicated steps. If you would like to bring this comforting favourite to your own kitchen, here's how you can prepare it with ease - and maybe feel a little fancy while you are at it.





Also Read: Viral Video Points Out 'Pav Bhaji Glitch', And Internet Agrees With The Struggle

Ingredients For Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's Chicken Parmesan

Minced raw ground meat

Black pepper

Salt

Bread crumbs

Eggs

Oil

Tomato puree

Cheese

Basil leaf

Recipe For Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's Chicken Parmesan

Add minced raw ground meat to a bowl, season it with salt and black pepper, and mix well until evenly combined. Take a portion of the mixture and flatten it into a rectangular shape on a wooden board lined with clear plastic wrap. Spread breadcrumbs in a large dish, then crack a couple of eggs into a separate bowl and whisk them thoroughly. Dip the flattened meat into the beaten eggs, coating it completely, then transfer it to the breadcrumbs and coat evenly. Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry the coated meat until it turns golden brown and is cooked through. Pour the tomato puree into a bowl and break any clumps to form a smooth paste. Place the fried meat in a baking dish, top it generously with tomato puree, and add a good amount of cheese. Bake until the cheese melts and turns perfectly gooey. Finish by placing a basil leaf on top and grating some more cheese before serving.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Viral Video Of Nani's Refrigerator Filled To The Brim Gets The Internet Talking





That's it. As the chef himself enjoys a spoonful of the dish, his expression clearly reveals its delectable taste.