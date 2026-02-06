The internet is full of quirky food ideas, but every so often, something appears that genuinely makes people stop and look twice. One such moment is a recent reel featuring a creator who has come up with what she calls butter chicken shoes. The idea is unusual, playful and definitely not something most of us expect to see while scrolling through food content. The video shows a mix of creativity and curiosity, making viewers wonder how she even thought of trying this. It has quickly gathered attention for its odd combination of fashion and comfort food. The video was shared by the Instagram user @itsmejuliette.





In the reel, the creator introduces her unusual idea of butter chicken shoes. The video shows her filling a transparent plastic shoe base that has a hollow compartment made to store the curry. She gently pours the butter chicken into this space before placing the top half of the shoe back on, leaving a small gap so the dish can be scooped out easily with a spoon.

Once the butter chicken shoes are ready, she slips them on and walks around confidently, almost as if footwear filled with curry is completely ordinary. The sight itself is enough to make viewers stop and replay the moment. She is also seen sitting down and taking a spoonful of butter chicken from the shoe to enjoy right there.





Watch the full video below:

People online are reacting with a mix of surprise, jokes and pure disbelief after watching the butter chicken shoes video. The comments range from light-hearted teasing to genuine confusion about whether the idea is clever, chaotic or simply entertaining. Check some of them below:





"Do you eat both of them for lunch, or do you save one for later?"





"You know, Hell's Kitchen just announced they are holding auditions for the next season."





"This is going too far."





"That's enough, Juliette."





"How I am packing my lunch for culinary school."





"This is cursed beyond belief."





"What if a toenail falls in there?"





"One shoe for curry, one shoe for rice."





"Butter chicken on the go. Love it."





"Does this come in a men's size 10?"





"Perfect for marathon training. All you need is a little mid-run snack."





"Lord, have mercy on your soul."





Love it or hate it, the butter chicken shoes have definitely left their mark on social media.