Videos of people's unusual behaviour on local trains and metros often take social media by storm for different reasons. Among those going viral at present is one showing a vlogger eating food in bizarre ways on a Mumbai local train. The reel was shared by content creator Prannay Joshi, and it has received a lot of interest online. It begins with him seated in a train compartment as he calmly adds tomato ketchup on top of raw ginger. He proceeds to take a crunchy bite of the same, as people nearby look on in shock. "Wah!" he exclaims after he eats the morsel.





Also Read: Mumbai Bags 5th Spot In World's Best Food Cities - Find Out Which Indian Cities Made The List





The next strange combo is banana with chai (milk tea). He dunks the fruit into the beverage, and another passenger cannot help but stare at him. The bizarreness doesn't stop there. The vlogger also bites into a whole cabbage and an uncut brinjal. When he does so, the facial expressions of people around him are worth watching. One passenger randomly tells him that the only raw vegetable he eats is tomato. Towards the end of the video, someone asks him why he is eating a raw brinjal. He explains his actions to the compartment by referring to the general health advice that suggests eating veggies raw improves one's health.

Take a look below:

Also Read: This Satirical Video On 'Underrated' Rail Aahar Cafe In Mumbai Has The Internet In Stitches





Many Instagram users couldn't stop laughing at the viral video, as the comment section showed. Several people wondered how the vlogger managed to eat raw brinjal. Others were highly amused by the expressions of the train passengers. Read some of the reactions below:





"The fact that you kept a straight face while eating all of these."





"Man has 0 social anxiety."





"They all were terrified."





"Hilarious reactions. Bro, you just nailed it."





"Bro sacrificed himself for reel."





"I wonder how you really ate it! Saw that brinjal was almost half finished!"





"Banana in Tea is not Weird."





"How could you manage brinjal?"





"Something is seriously wrong with you and it's fun."





"Nobody is talking about the fact that he got a seat?"





The viral video has clocked over 33 million views on Instagram so far.