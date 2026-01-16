Cheesecake is a decadent, creamy dessert that can transport you to heaven with just one bite. Agree? Made with a smooth filling of soft cheese, eggs, and sugar, set on a crust of crushed cookies or pastry, this dessert is loved by foodies for its tangy-sweet flavour and dense, velvety texture. Now, food enthusiasts are breaking the internet with a minimal-effort, high-protein hack for making cheesecake. Originating in Japan, this viral recipe uses only two main ingredients: thick Greek yoghurt and biscuits. The dessert can be made in just a few hours.





In one of the viral videos, a person is seen opening a container of Greek yoghurt. In the background, we can spot several packages of Biscoff biscuits kept on the table. An overlaying text on the video reads: "Trying the viral Japanese yoghurt cheesecake".





The foodie is then seen inserting the Biscoffs vertically into the yoghurt and leaving it to freeze for some time. That's it – the creamy, cheesy delight is ready to savour. The person then talks about the sweet treat in the caption, writing, “Viral recipes that are actually WORTH THE HYPE: 2 ingredient ‘cheesecake'. It's giving lazy tiramisu (vibes). All you need is Greek yoghurt, some Biscoff biscuits/digestive biscuits and two hours in the fridge.”

On Instagram, another person can be seen adding a personal touch to the trendy food item by preparing “Japan's viral yoghurt cheesecake but with espresso.” She first cracks open a small tub of yoghurt, which is rich in protein and fat-free, and adds a few spoonfuls of it to a bowl. Afterwards, she prepares a hot cup of espresso, dips the Biscoff in it, and inserts a few of them horizontally into the yoghurt. She then sprinkles cinnamon powder on top before indulging in the scrumptious delight. Revealing her honest review of the treat, she mentions, “I'm obsessed.”

One more video features a foodie making the “Viral Yoghurt Biscuit Cheesecake (with) only 2 ingredients.” The video begins with him showing a drool-worthy slice of cheesecake to the camera while saying, “I think I'm addicted.” To make this, he uses several cups of fruit yoghurt in strawberry, blueberry, and other flavours – made with real fruit and farm-fresh milk – along with a packet of Nutri Choice biscuits. He cracks open the yoghurt cups, inserts the biscuits, and refrigerates them. That's it. The foodie can then be seen enjoying the treat to its fullest. “So good. Biscuit ne saare flavours soak kar liye hai. This is so good. This is just like a cheesecake,” he shares.





In another video, we see a foodie enjoying the viral cheesecake recipe topped with freshly cut strawberries to enhance its richness. Recommending it to others, she writes in the caption, “This is the ultimate no-bake cheesecake recipe for a non-baker like me! I made mine protein-packed using high-protein Greek yoghurt.”

Why Is The Japanese Yoghurt Cheesecake Gaining Popularity?

The creamy, cheesecake-like treat can be prepared with simple pantry items.

The basic recipe needs no baking, unlike traditional New York or Japanese soufflé cheesecakes.

The 2-ingredient, Instagrammable dish is a lighter, protein-rich snack.

It takes less than 60 seconds to prep, 2 to 4 hours to set, and requires no cooking skills or equipment.

Which version of the “melt-in-your-mouth” quick cheesecake did you like the most?