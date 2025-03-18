There is something so delicious about French fries that we simply can not get enough of them. Crispy slices of potatoes, fried until golden brown and sprinkled with salt, are all we need to satisfy our junk food cravings. Almost every foodie's love for this snack is so strong that they often visit their favourite fast-food restaurants just to indulge in this finger food. However, sometimes we all end up ordering more than we can eat. If you often struggle with storing leftover French fries, this hack is for you.





A video, making rounds on Instagram, showcases a trick to reseal a box of French fries without any additional equipment. In the clip, a woman is seen holding a regular box of French fries from the popular fast-food chain McDonald's. She folds the side edges of the box to create a makeshift seal. Then, she presses the top flap downward to form a lid, ensuring that not a single fry falls out.

"Best way to save leftover fries," read the side note. Click here to watch the video.





The video has racked up over 2,50,000 views on Instagram. It seems the internet is not impressed with the woman's hack.





One user said, "You literally just folded some cardboard over on itself."





Another added, "Might as well throw it away."





A user sarcastically said, "That was genius, she should be at NASA."





"Girl! Now you know those McDonald's fries last 10 minutes! No saving!!" read a comment.





A person wrote, "Why...they are horrible after...no potatoes in them so they dry up."





“Reheated fries are gross,” echoed a few.





A comment read, “It's easier to just throw it in the trash.”





Someone recommended, “Just finish your fries like a normal person.”





What do you think about this french fries hack?