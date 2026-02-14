Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur has opened a new restaurant, Pincode Bungalow, in Vagator, Goa. Built on the philosophy of "mapping India" through its diverse regional flavours and a deep sense of nostalgia, this new dining space marks a shift from the brand's mall-centric beginnings. The first standalone bungalow under the Pincode name beautifully blends nostalgia with a relaxed coastal charm. Set inside a restored Portuguese heritage home, the space offers stunning glimpses of old-world architecture that instantly transport you to another time.





While officially opening Pincode Bungalow, Kunal Kapur also shared a warm note introducing his heritage-inspired concept. He wrote, "Goa, we are here. Pincode found a new home. An old Portuguese bungalow in Goa. PINCODE BUNGALOW is now OPEN for you! See you there."





Check out Kunal Kapur's Instagram post below:

More About Pincode's Legacy

The Pincode brand is based on Kapur's childhood memories and his grandmother's use of postal codes while sending letters across India. The concept extends to the menu, where several dishes are linked to specific PIN codes that represent particular regions and food traditions.





In an earlier interview with YS Life, Kapur explained, “The simple act of putting down pincodes not only served as a symbol of connectivity but also reflected the essence of India's diverse culture and regional uniqueness. It signified the power of a few digits in uniting people across geographies, similar to how food connects us all, transcending borders and backgrounds.”





Dishes on the menu follow this approach, such as 261203, which refers to Mahmudabad's shami kebabs, and 673121, which represents Kalpetta's coastal chicken curry.

Expansion Of The Pincode Brand

Pincode first opened in Dubai at Dubai Hills Mall. It has since expanded to Abu Dhabi (The Galleria), New Delhi (Civil Lines and Saket), Indore, Mohali (CP67), and now Goa with the launch of Pincode Bungalow. The restaurant offers a variety of regional dishes presented as small plates, along with signature items such as Pressure Cooker Chicken Curry, pan-seared fish inspired by coastal flavours, Old Delhi style bread pudding and Rasmalai Tiramisu.





The Goa opening adds another location to the brand's growing network as it continues to expand across India and abroad.