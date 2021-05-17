In the wake of the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic in India, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has decided to join hands with international chef and philanthropist, chef Jose Andres of the World Central Kitchen to provide meals to healthcare workers across seven Indian cities. India has been reporting record number of cases since April 2021. Shortages of ICU beds, oxygen concentrators and Covid-related drugs and medicines have further proven to be a challenge for the healthcare sector of the country. The healthcare workers are also working overtime following the overwhelming surge in cases. Several celebrities from India and abroad have offered support. The latest to join the league is one of India's most celebrated chefs - Sanjeev Kapoor.





Chef Sanjeev Kapoor along with World Central Kitchen and Taj Hotels have joined forces to provide free meals to the healthcare staff at various hospitals spread across seven major cities of the country. Currently, the team is actively working towards delivering more than ten thousand free meals to frontline workers based in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa and Hyderabad. Chef also told us that the menu is specially curated keeping in mind their nutritional needs to fight the pandemic.

This isn't the first time chef Sanjeev Kapoor has lent his support to the frontline workers. During the lockdown in 2020, his team arranged meals for doctors and medical care providers of Kasturba, KEM and Sion Hospital.





At the moment, with the help of his collaboration with World Central Kitchen and Taj, he and his team are able to serve the staff of Cooper Hospital and Sion Hospital in Mumbai, and a state-run civil hospital in Ahmedabad. The services have also been expanded to other cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa and Hyderabad.