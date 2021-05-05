While the COVID anxiety has gripped us all, what keeps us going is the good act of people and non-profit organisations. In this adverse situation, we have seen a number of people coming together to help each other out in every possible way. Recently, master chef Sanjeev Kapoor came forward with a heart-warming initiative for the COVID warriors. He took to Instagram to announce that he has joined hands with a non-profit organisation World Central Kitchen and Taj Hotels to provide meals to the frontline healthcare workers at Cooper Hospital and Sion Hospital in Mumbai.





"Joined forces with @wckitchen and @tajhotels to provide meals to frontline healthcare workers at Cooper Hospital and Sion Hospital in Mumbai. We will be expanding to Ahmedabad soon and Delhi is also in the pipeline," he wrote alongside a few pictures from a professional kitchen, where a number of chefs are seen preparing meals.





Further thanking all the doctors and health-care workers who are working tirelessly, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor wrote, "Let us all also do our part and stay home and wear a mask properly if we must absolutely step out. Together we shall overcome this." Take a look at the post.





Several other celebrity chefs were also seen coming forward to help people in their own ways. Recently chef-restaurateur Zorawar Kalra took to his social media to propose that he can offer his restaurants as vaccination centres during the lockdown. This warm gesture was lauded on social media.











Chef Saransh Goila, founder of the popular Goila Butter Chicken, prepared a list of meal providers for COVID-19 patients from across India. This list includes hundreds of home chefs, tiffin service providers and caterers who are providing nutritious meals country-wide. Click here to know more.





Chef Vikas Khanna too joined hands with non-profit organisation Vibha to distribute PPE kits and oxygen concentrators in India. Check out the post:











What do you think about these heart-warming initiatives? Let us know in the comments below. Stay home, stay safe!