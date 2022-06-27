Assam has been affected by the recent devastating flood, taking toll on lives and livelihood. In this adverse situation, people from across India are coming together to help the flood affected region. Recently, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor joined the bandwagon to extend his help for the people in Assam. He took to Instagram to announce that he has joined hands with World Kitchen Centre (a non-profit organisation) and Taj Hotels to provide meals to flood affected areas in Assam.





"Along with @wckitchen and @tajhotels, 1200 meals distributed in flood affected areas in Assam. Khichdi, Begun Bhaja, Mixed Sabji, Vanilla Cake and some juice was on the menu today...," he posted on Instagram on June 26, 2022. He posted a picture of the packed meals alongside, the kitchen setup and more.





He further extended his prayers for the flood-affected people wished for their safety. "We stand with our brothers and sisters in Assam and thoughts as well as prayers continue to go out for their safety," he wrote. Take a look:











This initiative instantly grabbed attention on the internet with people hailing chef Sanjeev Kapoor for the initiative. "Good cause Chef," wrote one. Another comment read, "Such a noble cause. Great job Chef." A third post read, "God bless all who joined the good cause."





This is not the first time that chef Sanjeev Kapoor took initiative to help people in problem. In 2021 (amidst Covid-19 severities), he, along with World Kitchen Centre and Taj Hotel, provided meals to the frontline healthcare workers at Cooper Hospital and Sion Hospital in Mumbai. Click here to find the news in detail.





What are your thoughts on the noble cause by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor? Do let us know in the comments below. Meanwhile, let's pray for Assam's speedy recovery.



