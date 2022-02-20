Raise your hand if you don't like street food. Well, we don't think that anyone will. After all, we all scream for street food. In fact, street foods are a big draw for any tourist destination across the globe. Carrying the local touch, spices and flavour, they are among the first things that introduce a visitor to the place and its culture. Every region in the country has popularised one or more street food items. For example, Pav-based dishes are believed to be a speciality of Maharashtra. Over time, however, they have attracted a countrywide appeal and are loved by people of all ages, including children.





We often see people relishing Pav-related mouth-watering recipes at home. Best part? It's easy to cook. You can serve them as snacks to family members as well as guests visiting you without prior announcement.

Here Are 5 Recipes That You Can Make With The Humble And Soft Pillowy Pav Rolls:

A delicious combination of vegetables, it is cooked with variations in different households. Eating pav bhaji is a smart way to include several healthy vegetables without compromising the taste.





This dish is Mumbaikars' favourite, who eat it regularly either when going to their workplaces or during their return. It has a generous amount of sweet and spicy chutneys.

Another popular Maharashtrian street food is waiting for your attention. It's misal pav. A sprouts curry topped with onions, tomatoes, and a fried savoury mixture. Dress it with some lemon juice and coriander leaves before serving with a side of soft pav. It can be served as breakfast, lunch or brunch.

This one is a little spicier than the regular pav recipes. It is easy to cook and can be readied within minutes.





While vada pav has mashed and fried potato inside as filling, chilli cheese vada pav is prepared using green chillies and loads of spices and cheese.





Which of these recipes are you going to try at home this weekend? Tell us in the comments.