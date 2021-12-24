'Tis the season to make merry and indulge, and we are not holding it back. Christmas is upon us and we are leaving no stones unturned to make it special. From decorating everywhere with colourful lights to relishing plum cake, hot chocolate and more - we just love doing it all during the festival of Christmas. And the best part is, it is enjoyed by people across ages. Another such significant part of Christmas is mulled wine. It is wine (specifically French wine) infused with condiments such as honey, cinnamon, cardamom and more. This warm and comforting drink has been a part of the Christmas festivities since 2nd century - and we just love gulping the soul-stirring drink down. It seems like Bollywood diva Malaika Arora loves it too.





Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her pre-Christmas celebration and it was all about mulled wine, cakes and more. She shared an Insta-story featuring a cute dinning set-up at her home, where she is seen sipping a goblet of wine, while her dog casper kept staring at her. "Season for mulled wine...," she wrote alongside. Take a look at the insta-story:





Isn't it so adorable? If you too want to enjoy your Christmas weekend, Malaika Arora-style, then all you need to do is set up your table and prepare a bottle of mulled wine. Looking for the recipe? Here we have a surprise for you. We bring you the classic mulled wine recipe that will help you make your Christmas celebrations yet special.

Mulled Wine Recipe: How To Make Mulled Wine:

To start with, make wine syrup with sugar, orange, lemon and spices like cloves and cinnamon sticks. Put all the ingredients together in a pan on medium heat and let it dissolve to make a thick, syrupy brew. Then add more wine to the brew and bring the mixture to a boil. Serve warm and voila!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of mulled wine.





This Christmas 2021, prepare this drink in less than an hour and make merry.