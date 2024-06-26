Sipping on a glass of lemonade is the perfect way to beat the summer heat. It is packed with flavour and super refreshing, just what we need on a hot summer day. While classic lemonade is timeless, there are countless other lemonade recipes that are equally delicious. One such example is jamun lemonade. Made with sweet jamuns and tangy lemons, this delightful lemonade will brighten your summer. It is both healthy and delicious, and a must-try for all you jamun lovers out there. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what makes jamun lemonade an ideal drink for summer.

What Makes Jamun Lemonade Ideal For Summer?

Jamun, the key ingredient of this lemonade, boasts several health benefits. It is known to have a high water content and diuretic properties, making it ideal for the summer season. Sipping on this jamun lemonade can help keep you hydrated and also flush out toxins from the body. What's more? It also includes gond katira (edible gum), which has cooling properties and makes the lemonade even more refreshing.

What Does Jamun Lemonade Taste Like?

This lemonade mainly comprises jamun and lemons, which give it a tangy flavour. But this is not the only flavour that you'll get to taste. The addition of cumin powder adds a hint of spice to the lemonade. Furthermore, it also consists of honey, which adds a hint of sweetness. Overall, you can expect a mix of sweet and tangy flavours in this lemonade.

How To Make Jamun Lemonade | Jamun Lemonade Recipe

The recipe for this jamun lemonade was shared by nutritionist Vaishali Garg on her Instagram handle. To make it, start by cutting the jamuns into halves. Transfer them to a food processor and blitz to form a smooth puree. Strain it into a large bowl and add 2 to 3 cups of water. Next, squeeze some lemon juice into it along with the lemon slices. After this, add swelled-up gond katira, soaked sabja seeds, rock salt, cumin powder, and honey. Mix well and add ice cubes. Pour the prepared jamun lemonade into glasses and serve chilled!

Watch the full video for jamun lemonade here:

Prepare this refreshing jamun lemonade this summer and enjoy it with your family. If you wish to explore more summer-special drink recipes, click here.