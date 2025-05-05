A content creator, Tvisha Tuli, has gone viral on Instagram after alleging that she encountered a payment scam while ordering pizzas on Swiggy, involving a delivery partner. In the reel, Tvisha recounts that shortly after placing her order, she received a call claiming the delivery partner had met with an accident and that the restaurant would now fulfil the order directly. Sensing something was off, she contacted the restaurant, which clarified that it does not do direct deliveries and only uses platforms like Swiggy or Zomato. This was her first "red flag."





She then reached out to Swiggy directly. According to her, Swiggy responded that the order could not be fulfilled and that a refund would be processed. However, soon after receiving the refund, Tvisha said a man showed up at her residence with the correct order, requesting payment via a QR code he was carrying, since she had already been refunded for her previous payment.





Finding it suspicious, she contacted the restaurant manager directly, who warned her, "We do not do direct deliveries. Aaj kal bahot common scam chal raha hai [Scams have become common these days]. You just take the pizza and definitely do not pay him."







In her caption, Tvisha explained the alleged scam, "Some delivery partners on platforms like Swiggy and Zomato have found a dangerous loophole. After marking an order undelivered (so the customer gets a refund), they still show up with the food and ask for direct payment. Why? Because if the customer pays - they keep the full amount. No cuts to the restaurant. No aggregator commissions." She added, "The restaurant loses money, the platform's data is corrupted, and genuine delivery partners get blamed."





She included a disclaimer stating, "This post is not intended to defame any platform or individual. It highlights a loophole observed in food delivery systems to spread awareness and protect both customers and businesses."





Swiggy responded in the comments, writing, "Hello! That does seem unusual. Could you please initiate a private message and share your order ID with us there so we can take a closer look?"





Tvisha concluded by warning that if this loophole remains unchecked, it could "damage the food tech ecosystem."