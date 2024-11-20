Weddings often seem dreamy in pictures and videos, however, in reality, these can be quite dramatic. In a recent Reddit post, a 28-year-old woman (Reddit user Conscious-Option-400) claimed that she and her husband had planned a 5-course gourmet vegan menu for their wedding reception last week, spending "nearly $15,000 on the food alone." The menu included dishes like mushroom wellington, truffle risotto, roasted vegetable tarts, etc. However, the guests were disappointed with the all-vegan menu and ended up ordering "20 pizzas".





The bride further claimed that they had not previously disclosed details of the menu because the couple "wanted people to enjoy it without prejudice." The bride shared that while the food was being served, her 32-year-old brother Tom brought in pizzas and started distributing them to guests, announcing "Real food for anyone who wants it!" When confronted, he said that their aunt had texted him that "all the food is just vegetables" and they "couldn't let people go hungry at a wedding." Feeling heartbroken, the bride shared that she "ended up crying in the bathroom."





"My husband asked Tom and the cousins to leave. This caused a scene, and now half the family is calling us stuck-up and saying we ruined our wedding by pushing our beliefs on everyone," the Redditor added.

After reading the post, some Redditors were not convinced if the event was true. While the authenticity of the incident has not been confirmed yet, the post has generated quite a stir in the comments section.





A comment read, "$15,000 on food at a wedding?! What a waste of money."





A Redditor said, "Be honest, you didn't tell anyone about the menu because you knew they wouldn't like it/come if you did." Another chimed in, "I mean ordering pizzas was out of line but you hid it on purpose knowing people wouldn't like it. Yes, it's your special day but being deceptive doesn't help anyone."





One remarked, "When you're catering to a crowd you actually have to cater to them. You don't treat it like some kind of gastronomic lecture."





What do you think of this incident? Share your views in the comments section.