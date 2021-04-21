It is a tough time all around. Many parts of the country are currently under curfew and coronavirus cases are increasing at a steady rate. In such times, it is easy to feel stressed and tense. While most of us are conscious of what kind of information and environment we are exposing ourselves to, the same kind of attention is not often paid to the food we consume. The food we eat can also have a tremendous impact on the stress we are experiencing. To address this issue, actress Karisma Kapoor shared a post by Instagram page 'Clean Program'. The post contains a list of food items that promote stress relief. Take a look:

The post specifies that magnesium-rich foods such as whole grains, banana, pumpkin seeds and dark chocolate help in stress relief. Leafy greens such as kale, spinach, chard and arugula are always a good idea, especially to manage stress.

Vitamin B is another promoter of stress relief, the post said. Some of the sources of the vitamin include lentils, grass-fed meat, asparagus and lentils. With healthy fats, you can choose salmon, avocado, nuts and olive oil.

What about fermented food? Well, kimchi, yoghurt, kombucha and apple cider vinegar are your friends if you want to tackle stress.

The post also mentions the important role played by adaptogens. Adaptogens are plants that are known to aid the body in handling different types of stressors. Ashwagandha, turmeric, moringa and tulsi were listed as effective adaptogens.

Along with the chart, the caption said, "Maintaining a diet of whole foods, reducing our caffeine, sugar, and alcohol consumption, and implementing these stress-busting foods can help stabilize our blood sugar & cortisol levels and help us feel a bit more chill."

In addition to this, Karisma Kapoor also shared another post by the same page focussing on the importance of hydration. Take a look:

"Proper hydration boasts huge health benefits - it helps keep our joints lubricated, body temperatures regulated, digestive systems working at top speed, and toxins eliminated. Not drinking enough water can cause sleepiness, sunken eyes, dry skin, low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat and breathing, headaches, irritability, and poor physical & cognitive performance," the caption read.