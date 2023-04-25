Picture this: you are relishing your favorite chicken meal, and all of a sudden, you spot some maggots in the dish. Disgusting, right? Well, something similar happened at a Malaysian restaurant, presumably part of the Mamak restaurant chain. A video showcasing a half-eaten fried chicken filled with maggots has gone viral on the microblogging site. The video was shared by Malaysia's Most Viral Twitter page. It was pretty evident that the customer spotted the maggots in the inner parts of the chicken after eating a major chunk of it. The caption, written in Malay - the official language of Malaysia - roughly translates to "Disgusted... There are a lot of maggots in that chicken..." The video has clocked over 6 lakh views. You can watch the clip here:

Twitter users were quick to share their experiences at Mamak restaurants too. One of them wrote, "I once ate at a Mamak restaurant where the chicken had worms. It looked beautiful from the outside, but the contents were infested with caterpillars on their way out. It was a mistake not to make a video. The guy from the next table was angry and asked why I didn't make a video. I'm happy to report that I had a chance to snap a picture. Can you try to find the caterpillar in it?"

Also Read: Twitter Post Calling Malpua "India's Worst Sweet" Sparks Debate

Another wrote, “There have been so many cases like this that even when the chicken is just fried, I check back.”

An individual even pointed out that “health inspectors have been boycotting Mamak restaurants.” He said, “The gangs of health inspectors have been boycotting Mamak for a long time because there have been many cases of this Mamak shop.. ready to put poo heads in the food because they want it to be delicious… the chicken is reheated and reheated and reheated… the one I had yesterday was also reheated.”

Also Read: Is Cadbury Bournvita Healthy? Viral Video Stirs Up Twitter Debate

“Omg no. Keep it away from me, oh God,” read a tweet.

What are your thoughts on this viral video? Do let us know in the comments section below.