Deepika Padukone Began 2021 With This Comfort Food. Can you Guess?

We all rang in the new years in our own special way. While some partied the night away, others welcomed 2021 by indulging in delicious food. Turns out, Deepika Padukone falls in the latter part. The actor, who recently removed all her posts from Instagram, has begun to be quite active since the 1st of January 2021 and shared a couple of pictures from her vacation in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. It seems that Deepika Padukone was holidaying with Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone, her parents and actor and husband Ranveer Singh.





But what caught our attention was an Instagram story by Deepika Padukone that showcased a plate full of comfort food - dal chawal along with crunchy fryums with another spicy-looking sabzi on the side. The meal looked all things yummy and comforting. Have a look here:





(Also Read: This Is What Deepika Padukone's Most Comforting Dessert Looks Like (See Pic Inside))





In her story, she asked her followers, "how many of you like fryums with your meal...?" Going by the look of it, we would definitely like the combination.

Ranthambore seems to be the hotspot this time around as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also chose to go tiger-spotting at the national park with their respective families on the new years as well.





Here's looking forward to more from Deepika's food diaries!







