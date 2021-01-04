SEARCH
  • News
  • Deepika Padukone Began 2021 With This Comfort Food. Can You Guess?

Deepika Padukone Began 2021 With This Comfort Food. Can you Guess?

Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her meal while on a vacation at Ranthambore with family.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: January 04, 2021 10:26 IST

Reddit
Deepika Padukone Began 2021 With This Comfort Food. Can you Guess?

Deepika Padukone was holidaying with Anisha Padukone, her parents and actor and husband Ranveer Singh.

Highlights
  • Deepika Padukone rang in the new year with her family in Ranthambore
  • She has shared many pictures from the vacay
  • She also posted a picture of her meal which included a comfort food

We all rang in the new years in our own special way. While some partied the night away, others welcomed 2021 by indulging in delicious food. Turns out, Deepika Padukone falls in the latter part. The actor, who recently removed all her posts from Instagram, has begun to be quite active since the 1st of January 2021 and shared a couple of pictures from her vacation in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. It seems that Deepika Padukone was holidaying with Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone, her parents and actor and husband Ranveer Singh.

But what caught our attention was an Instagram story by Deepika Padukone that showcased a plate full of comfort food - dal chawal along with crunchy fryums with another spicy-looking sabzi on the side. The meal looked all things yummy and comforting. Have a look here:

(Also Read: This Is What Deepika Padukone's Most Comforting Dessert Looks Like (See Pic Inside))

up21hqe

In her story, she asked her followers, "how many of you like fryums with your meal...?" Going by the look of it, we would definitely like the combination.

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Ranthambore seems to be the hotspot this time around as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also chose to go tiger-spotting at the national park with their respective families on the new years as well.

Here's looking forward to more from Deepika's food diaries!

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Deepika PadukoneComfort FoodNew Year2021
Varun Dhawan Welcomed 2021 In Bed, Digging Into This Yummy Treat
Varun Dhawan Welcomed 2021 In Bed, Digging Into This Yummy Treat
Dress Up For Good Health: Study Reveals Surprising Link Between Formal Clothes And Healthy Food Choices
Dress Up For Good Health: Study Reveals Surprising Link Between Formal Clothes And Healthy Food Choices

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 