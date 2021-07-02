What's the first thing that comes to your mind when we say kacchi kairi? Sliced raw mango with black salt and red chilli powder sprinkled on it - right? This very thought reminds us of childhood and leaves us drooling. The perfect hot, spicy and tangy combination provides a burst of flavours to our palate. And like us, if you too love all things spicy, then you just can't stop at one. But it was not the same for celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. Recently, Deepika Padukone made him try a piece of raw mango with 'namak-mirchi' that left him almost in tears.





Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to share a reel featuring her playing a prank on her hairstylist Yianni in the makeup room. In the video, we could see her asking Yianni, "What you're having?" To this, he replied, "Raw mango. And this is masala and salt."





"Don't be one inquisitive. Just eat it," Deepika instructs. And as soon as Yianni takes the first bite, he experienced a burning sensation in his mouth. "Why do you like this? My whole mouth is burning," he said, leaving Deepika in splits. Check out the hilarious video here:





The video went viral in no time, garnering 5.5million views, 570k views and more than 2500 comments.





"Ab ise subah pta chalega (He will now understand it the next morning)," wrote one. Another comment read, "Caught you in 10 seconds." Others showered the comments section with hearts and laughter emojis.





Have you tried any such prank on your friends? Tell us your stories in the comments below.