Cheat meals are little treats we all deserve. Sometimes, indulging in our favourite comfort foods - even if they are not the healthiest - can recharge us mentally and keep us motivated on our healthy eating journey. Recently, Diana Penty shared a glimpse of her cheat meal on Instagram. Her spread included a platter of sandwiches and a bowl of golden, crunchy potato chips. The caption on the image read, "Me after 1 day of going to the gym." Take a look:

This is just one of Diana's foodie moments. Recently, the actor hopped onto the viral "Prashant" trend. She shared a video on Instagram where she was seen relishing a plate of buttery, delectable croissants. She used the trending voiceover by content creator Ayush, who hilariously misheard the word "croissant" as "Prashant." The audio has taken social media by storm. In a witty side note, Diana wrote, "And all this while I thought it was Khwaason," highlighting the common struggle with pronouncing the word croissant. Tagging Ayush in her post, she added, "This one is on you."







Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh, Shreya Ghoshal And Others Join Viral "Prashant" Croissant Trend





Earlier, Diana Penty travelled to Jaipur, Rajasthan, for some work commitments. During her time in the Pink City, the actress didn't miss the chance to indulge in authentic Rajasthani cuisine. She enjoyed a wholesome Rajasthani thali featuring the quintessential dal, baati and churma, along with a bowl of kadhi, roti, pickles, and a portion of stir-fried vegetables. Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories, Diana wrote, "Work hard, eat harder." Her hashtags read "#DalBaatiChurma" and "#FoodLove."







What do you think of Diana Penty's food adventures? If you ask us, we just cannot get over her foodie trails.