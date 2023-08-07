No matter how elaborate our culinary explorations may be, there's something about homemade meals that appease our hunger with guilt-free satisfaction. While we relish Chinese, Japanese, or Italian cuisines, it's the desi flavours that truly captivate our taste buds. Recently, Bollywood star Diana Penty discovered the ultimate "best homemade vegetarian food in Lonavala." And, she couldn't help but share her discovery with her Instagram family. A snapshot of her Instagram Stories revealed her food journey. Curious about her meal? Well, her thali showcased a delectable spread: aloo matar, soybean/rongi dal, and dal-chawal. Bhindi ki sabzi with chapatis and some pickles were also kept on the plate. It's a heartwarming depiction of simple and soulful dining.





Take a look at Diana Penty's desi meal below:

Want to satisfy your hunger with a similar home-cooked thali? Below are the recipes that you can cook in your kitchen:





1. Aloo Matar





A classic Indian dish featuring tender potatoes and green peas cooked in a flavourful blend of spices, offering a comforting and satisfying taste. Click here for the recipe.





2. Soybean





A versatile legume cherished for its rich protein content and nutty taste. Often used in various cuisines, it adds a wholesome and nutritious element to dishes. Recipe here.





3. Masala Bhindi





A flavourful Indian delicacy where tender okra is seasoned with aromatic spices, creating a dish that's both crispy and savoury, adding a delightful twist to the dining experience. Want the recipe? Click here.





4. Tadka Dal





A comforting staple in Indian cuisine, Tadka dal features lentils cooked to perfection, seasoned with a tantalising blend of spices and aromatic tempering, delivering a satisfying and flavorful meal. Detailed recipe here.





5. Rice





A grain appreciated across cultures, serving as a blank canvas for diverse culinary creations. Its adaptability and wide usage make it an essential element on many plates. Click here for the recipe in detail.



