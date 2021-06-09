If you explored the Punjabi food culture well, then you surely have come across the amazing snacks the cuisine offers. Besides its signature butter chicken, paratha, lassi and dal makhani, Punjab also boasts of an extensive spread of tea-time snacks that impress us with its very 'desi' and 'earthy' flavours. In fact, these snacks make us go on a bingeing spree every single time. Mathri, samosa, aloo tikki and more - the list goes on, leaving us spoilt for choices. Another such popular snack item in Punjab is boondi-bhujia. A simple and uncomplicated food, it is basically a combination of boondi and bhujia that adds a beautiful sweet-n-spicy taste to your palate. Visit any Punjabi household, you will find 'dabbas' dedicated for these two snacks in their pantries. All you need to do is, take both the food items in one bowl, mix and chomp on. A true Punjabi by nature, Diljit Dosanjh loves this boondi-bhujia combo too.





By now, we all know that Diljit Dosanjh is a self-confessed foodie, who shares all his food activities every now and then. From his daily meals to his favourite dish and the cooking sessions - Diljit shares it all with the 11.4M followers on Instagram. Recently he shared a story featuring the classic boondi-bhujia combo and wrote alongside, "Number 1 Item...IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW..." The ones who have tried this snack can actually relate to what Diljit meant - the sweet-spicy flavours leave a very strong impression on the palate and our mind. Check out the Insta-story here:

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's Hilarious Post About His Cheat Day Will Make You Drool And Dance

We don't know about you, but all the discussions about Punjabi snacks have left craving. This is why, we did our research and found out 7 Punjabi snacks that can easily be made at home in just 30 minutes. Click here to find the recipes.





Let us know which one you want to try first. We suggest, start with boondi-bhujia.









